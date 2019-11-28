0
Malaucène

Librairie l'Annexe

Tourist service in Malaucène :

Books, signings, meetings in the heart of the old village of Malaucène... The bookshop l'Annexe offers a wide choice of reading material for all ages. If required, our bookseller will be delighted to give you her expert advice.
Dates and times

Every day throughout the year.
Closed Monday, Thursday and Sunday.

Languages spoken

  • Spanish
  • French

Contact

Librairie l'Annexe
Grand Rue
 84340 Malaucène
Tel : View number 04 90 67 15 58
E-Mail : lannexe.malaucene@gmail.com
Website : http://lacaisseabulles.e-monsite.com/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/lannexe.malaucene/

Coordinates

Longitude : 5.132216
Latitude : 44.173711

