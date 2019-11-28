Malaucène
Librairie l'Annexe
Tourist service in Malaucène :Books, signings, meetings in the heart of the old village of Malaucène... The bookshop l'Annexe offers a wide choice of reading material for all ages. If required, our bookseller will be delighted to give you her expert advice.
Dates and times
Every day throughout the year.
Closed Monday, Thursday and Sunday.
Languages spoken
- Spanish
- French
ContactLibrairie l'Annexe
Grand Rue
84340 Malaucène
Tel : View number 04 90 67 15 58
E-Mail : lannexe.malaucene@gmail.com
Website : http://lacaisseabulles.e-monsite.com/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/lannexe.malaucene/
CoordinatesLongitude : 5.132216
Latitude : 44.173711
